Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $147.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $175.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.40.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.