Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Best Buy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after buying an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,304,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,971 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

