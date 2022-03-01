Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,569. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $344.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

