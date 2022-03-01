BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.06).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. RP Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,497 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

