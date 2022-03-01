BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $968.66 million, a P/E ratio of 235.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.70.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $323,045.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,752,031. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 369,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 191.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 123.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

