Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Issues Earnings Results

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $22.22.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

In other news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

BMEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.