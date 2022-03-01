Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BMEA stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

In related news, CFO Franco Valle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMEA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.