Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of BMEA stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $22.22.
In related news, CFO Franco Valle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMEA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
