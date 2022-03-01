BlackRock Inc. Buys 29,837 Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.43% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HALL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.28. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

