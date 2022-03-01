BlackRock Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 1,264.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,939.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $477,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

