BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter worth $227,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in AstroNova by 47.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 4.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

ALOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Research analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstroNova Profile (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

