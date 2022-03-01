BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.92% of Coda Octopus Group worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CODA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 313.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

NASDAQ CODA opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Coda Octopus Group (Get Rating)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.