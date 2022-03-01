BlackRock Inc. Purchases 5,055 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCON shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 365,376 shares of company stock valued at $902,948 over the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

