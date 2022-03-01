BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,425 Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)
