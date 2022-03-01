BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,425 Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

BIOX stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $517.45 million, a P/E ratio of 419.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

