Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Down 93.7% in February

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MYC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.