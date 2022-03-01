BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BSTZ opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.