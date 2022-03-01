BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) CFO Johan G. Broekhuysen Buys 12,000 Shares

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) CFO Johan G. Broekhuysen acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BKSY opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BlackSky Technology Inc has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,280,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 1,584.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 171,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,214,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.