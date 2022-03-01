BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,495 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of Maximus worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Maximus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after buying an additional 407,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Maximus by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,219,000 after buying an additional 235,796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,433,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

