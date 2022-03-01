BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.19% of Dillard’s worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $250.71 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $416.71. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.38.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Dillard’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.