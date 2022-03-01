Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOWFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. 2,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

