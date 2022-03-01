Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$2.35 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.35.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.58 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 0.61.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

