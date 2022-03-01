Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lowered by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $61.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,111.20. 23,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,019. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,446.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,377.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

