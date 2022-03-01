Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,764. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $99.29 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

