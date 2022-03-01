Bottos (BTO) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Bottos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $318,906.96 and $25,120.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00034852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00106351 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

