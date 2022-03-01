Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given New €36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €35.00 ($39.33) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOUYF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bouygues from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €44.00 ($49.44) to €43.00 ($48.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($52.81) to €48.00 ($53.93) in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.44.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $35.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

