Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$204.57. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at C$202.00, with a volume of 110,066 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 53.30.
Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:BYD.UN)
