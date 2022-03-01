BP (LON:BP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 450 ($6.04) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.39) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.38) to GBX 465 ($6.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.03) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 447.78 ($6.01).

BP opened at GBX 363.55 ($4.88) on Monday. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The company has a market cap of £71.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 375.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($495.10). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($429.25).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

