Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Mar 1st, 2022

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($98.31) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.58 ($102.90).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €74.88 ($84.13) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.39. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

