Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($98.31) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.58 ($102.90).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €74.88 ($84.13) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.39. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

