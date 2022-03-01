Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bridge Investment Group.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRDG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 64,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,768. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.29. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.