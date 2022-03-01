Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 185,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWB opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $472.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.72. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

