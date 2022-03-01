BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get BrightView alerts:

NYSE BV opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. BrightView has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,914,000 after buying an additional 75,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter.

BrightView Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.