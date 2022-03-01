Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BMY stock opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,266,000. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
