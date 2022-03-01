British American Tobacco (BATS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco (LON: BATS):

2/15/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,400 ($45.62) to GBX 4,200 ($56.35). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 3,550 ($47.63). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/14/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,800 ($50.99) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($41.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/29/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/28/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($41.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/25/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($49.64) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/18/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/17/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/10/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,300 ($44.28) to GBX 3,400 ($45.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 34.50 ($0.46) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,227 ($43.30). 4,073,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($33.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($46.38). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,086.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,788.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 54.45 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a yield of 1.67%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

