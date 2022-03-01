British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.6% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.30) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

