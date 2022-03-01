Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of APPN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. 586,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. Appian has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $189.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 243,250 shares of company stock worth $13,368,700. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 48.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Appian by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Appian by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

