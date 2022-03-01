Brokerages Anticipate DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) to report sales of $342.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.99 million. DouYu International reported sales of $347.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DouYu International.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 5,317,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 846.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 2,111.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,442,549 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 99.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,606,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

