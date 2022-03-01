Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

MGY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 74,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

