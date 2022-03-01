Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will post sales of $262.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.60 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $223.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. 8,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $343,770. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,956,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 427,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

