Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. 248,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

