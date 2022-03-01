Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.23 Million

Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) will report $428.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.00 million and the lowest is $426.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $391.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.09. The company had a trading volume of 313,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.47. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $302.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

