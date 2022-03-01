Brokerages Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Post $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the lowest is $1.41. Lear posted earnings of $3.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $12.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $16.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.37 to $21.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.73.

LEA traded down $13.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.99. 1,147,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.13. Lear has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lear by 116,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Lear by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

