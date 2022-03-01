Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post $6.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $6.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.13 and the lowest is $5.33. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $10.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $31.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.29 to $34.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $40.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $45.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,344 shares of company stock worth $23,661,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $38.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $567.64. 9,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,233. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $644.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $656.65.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

