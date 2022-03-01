Brokerages Set Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT at $79.80

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALBO. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of ALBO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.34. 311,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $642.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.