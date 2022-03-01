Brokerages Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) PT at $11.11

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,641. The company has a market capitalization of $949.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.58. American Well has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Well by 149.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $20,814,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Well by 409.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $13,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

