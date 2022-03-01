Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target at $34.47

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ APA traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,931,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 4.45.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that APA will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

