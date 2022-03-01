Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $282.31

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $10.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.86. 6,916,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Baidu has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $311.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

