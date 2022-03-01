Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price at $18.58

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Cascades has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

