Brokerages Set Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Target Price at $4.88

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

ELMS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $12,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $7,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 198,616 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 599,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

