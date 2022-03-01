Brokerages Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Target Price at $29.78

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.78.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of SGFY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,050. Signify Health has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $37.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.
About Signify Health (Get Rating)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
