Brokerages Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Target Price at $29.78

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SGFY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,050. Signify Health has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $37.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 100,142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

