Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) PT at $54.89

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 711,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,770,000 after purchasing an additional 179,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,275,000 after buying an additional 141,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 160,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.