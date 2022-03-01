Brokers Offer Predictions for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.